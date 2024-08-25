DAN Lomas scored twice as Lichfield City won at Stone Old Alleynians.

Jack Edwards was also on target as Ivor Green’s men collected all three points.

City began brightly with home keeper Raajan Gill forced into an early save to deny Edwards.

But he could do nothing to prevent the Lichfield man from breaking the deadlock with a low drive from distance.

It was 2-0 ten minutes before the break when Joe Haines’ cross was nodded home by Lomas.

Haines saw a goalbound header kept out by Gill early in the second half before another smart save denied Lomas.

The third goal came when Edwards crossed and Lomas headed home his second of the game.

Callum Rudd went close to adding a fourth late on while Max Dixon also saw an effort saved.