LICHFIELD Cricket Club picked up a vital win in their battle to beat the drop as they came out on top in a tight home clash against Walsall.

After sending the visitors in to bat first, the score was on 52 before the breakthrough came via two quick wickets for Edward Turner and George Turner.

William Mashinge hit an impressive 97 not out as Walsall reached 256-7 from their 50 overs.

The Lichfield response got off to a wobbly start as Muhammad Daniyaal was dismissed for just two.

Stuart Fielding made a half century before he fell with the score on 126-5.

But Robert Turner’s unbeaten 83 and Umer Khalid’s 18 not out saw the city side past the total with just over an over to spare for the loss of seven wickets.