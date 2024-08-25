PLANS to create a new drive-thru coffee shop have been recommended for approval.

The Starbucks development is proposed for the former Arnold Clark site at the junction of Barracks Lane and Lichfield Road which has most recently been used as a car parts sales unit.

Hammerwich Parish Council said it was “highly concerned” about the impacts on traffic, but a report to Lichfield District Council’s planning committee has recommended the scheme be given the go-ahead.

It said:

“The design of the proposal is considered to be in keeping with the existing site and surrounding area. “While it is noted that the expected vehicle movements associated with the proposed use would differ from the previous retail use, sufficient assessment and modelling has been submitted to satisfy the requirements of the South Staffordshire County Highway team. “It is therefore considered acceptable in regard to highway safety.”

Full details can be seen on the Lichfield District Council planning website. Councillors will debate the report and application at a meeting on 2nd September.