A SUNDAY Acoustic Lounge event is returning to Lichfield next month.

Clare Andress will perform at the soul and Motown-themed session at The Hub at St Mary’s on 29th September.

The event will feature music from the likes of Stevie Wonder, Gladys Knight, Marvin Gaye and Diana Ross.

Sunday Acoustic Lounge producer Tom Roberts said:

“Following our sell out 1960s night in July, we can’t wait to come back for our soul and Motown night. “Featuring another line up of superb vocalists with live accompaniment from keyboard maestro Gladstone Wilson and guitarist Rich Bates, this promises to be another special night.”

Tickets are £15 and can be booked at thehubstmarys.co.uk.