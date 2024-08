LICHFIELD City will look to make it a Bank Holiday double as they head in search of a win at Atherstone Town.

Ivor Green’s men picked up all three points at Stone Old Alleynians after a 3-0 triumph at the weekend.

This afternoon (26th August) they head to an Atherstone side who eased into the next round of the FA Vase with a 9-2 win at Wednesfield Community last time out.

Kick-off is at 3pm.