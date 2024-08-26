TWO Burntwood women are hoping to fund a second attempt at a charity swim after weather scuppered their previous effort.

Kristen Lackajis and Caroline Jones embarked on the journey from Jersey to France in a relay in aid of Birmingham Children’s Hospital.

Swimming as the Burntwood Belles, the pair have so far raised more than £3,000 to support the medics who cared for Caroline’s daughter after she was diagnosed with inoperable brain tumours.

But their previous swim was called off for safety reasons after high winds six hours into their challenge.

Now, the pair plan to return in mid-September to attempt the swim again and are looking for corporate sponsors to assist in helping to fund the second challenge attempt.

Anyone interested in helping can contact Kristen on klackajis@gmail.com. People can also donate via their online fundraising page.