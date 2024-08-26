THE writer of BBC’s award-winning White Van Man will perform his new stand-up show in Lichfield.

Adrian Poynton will be back on stage for the first time in over a decade when he appears at The Hub at St Mary’s on 5th September.

The show will see him discuss stories of ridiculous families, local pubs, love, dying and trampolining.

Anthony Evans, creative director at The Hub at St Mary’s, said:

“We’re thrilled to have local talent Adrian Poynton headline our next Alter Presents Comedy night. “A multi-talented writer and comedian, Adrian’s career spans stand-up stages across the UK and Europe, award-winning plays and hit sitcoms like White Van Man and its US remake Family Tools. “His sharp wit and ability to find humour in everyday situations, combined with his experience crafting stories for various mediums, promises a night of laughter you won’t forget.”

Tickets are £14 are can be booked at thehubstmarys.co.uk.