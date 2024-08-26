A REPORT has recommended plans for a new care home on land in Lichfield are approved.

The development is the latest attempt to build on the plot at Tamworth Road.

The latest proposal would see an 81-bed facility with parking constructed.

Objections have been raised by Lichfield City Council over the “inappropriate location” near the A38 and concerns over the amount of car parking.

But a report to a meeting of Lichfield District Council’s planning committee has recommended the scheme be given the green light.

It said:

“The care provided by the facility will include general nursing, personal care, respite and specialist dementia care. The site is allocated for residential and employment development and has previously received permission for residential development. “Using the site to deliver a care home – a type of residential use – is considered to be acceptable in principle and is supported by the demonstrable need for ensuite care home bedrooms within the local area. “Officers believe the site itself represents an opportunity to deliver an outstanding, landmark building in a prominent location on the edge of the city. Such an opportunity, if executed well, will only serve to enhance this otherwise understated entrance to the city from the A51. “The scheme represents a robust attempt to deliver a much-needed care facility in an interesting and distinctive way, relative to comparable developments in the locality. “A contemporary design and finish can incorporate locally relevant materiality, such as the distinctive red brickwork found within the district and city particularly, such that there is effective placemaking within the more striking elements. “Officers consider the development to be delivering public benefits that outweigh the less than substantial harm identified by the conservation officer, as being caused to the setting of the Grade II listed building. “When considered in the round, the development is contributing significantly towards a local need, and also delivering a large number of full-time equivalent jobs within the district, on a site allocated for both residential and employment use.”

Full details can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website. A decision on the application will be made at the planning committee meeting on 2nd September.