THE story of Britain’s role in the 20th century’s musical explosion will be explored at an event in Lichfield.

Elizabeth Sharkey will take the story right back to Celtic Britain and the migration of people who carried their sounds across the globe when she comes to The Hub at St Mary’s on 25th September.

The event ties in with her book Why Britain Rocked which examines the journey from traditional roots through to the modern hits of today.

Anthony Evans, creative director at The Hub at St Mary’s, said:

“Why Britain Rocked reveals new discoveries and insights, challenging the notion that American blues and Rock and Roll were the root of the 60s explosion of popular music in Britain. This is an event serious music fans will not want to miss.”

Tickets are £14 and can be booked at thehubstmarys.co.uk.