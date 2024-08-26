WHITTINGTON Cricket Club took the local honours as they secured a 90 run win at Hammerwich 2nds.

The visitors were sent in to bat first and looked to be in a world of trouble as they found themselves at 58-6.

But a defiant 40 from Talha Tarique and 46 from Abdulwali Safi helped them reach 159-9 in 25 overs.

The hosts also struggled to get runs on the board as Safi (3-18) and Faraz Ahmed (3-22) ran riot with the ball.

In the end, Hammerwich were skittled out for just 96 as Whittington claimed the win.