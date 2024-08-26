WHITTINGTON Cricket Club took the local honours as they secured a 90 run win at Hammerwich 2nds.

The visitors were sent in to bat first and looked to be in a world of trouble as they found themselves at 58-6.

But a defiant 40 from Talha Tarique and 46 from Abdulwali Safi helped them reach 159-9 in 25 overs.

The hosts also struggled to get runs on the board as Safi (3-18) and Faraz Ahmed (3-22) ran riot with the ball.

In the end, Hammerwich were skittled out for just 96 as Whittington claimed the win.

Founder of Lichfield Live and editor of the site.

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments