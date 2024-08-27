A BUSINESS has backed We Love Lichfield by naming it as the company’s charity of choice.

Cathedral Hearing, on Sandford Street, will run an open day in September to raise awareness of the fund.

Principal audiologist Laura Evans said:

“Supporting the community is important to me. I am from the area and now as a local business owner, I want to give something back. “I’ve seen the amazing work of We Love Lichfield supporting hundreds of small voluntary groups across the district and wanted to help. “I will be making a donation to We Love Lichfield for every ear wax removal during our first year.”

Laura hopes that a special open day at her clinic will attract potential customers to help raise more money for We Love Lichfield.

She is encouraging people who feel they may need a hearing examination to visit on 21st September.

Staff at the clinic will demonstrate the sound booth and show the video otoscope in action, which allows patients to view the inside of their ears on the big screen.

Hearing aid manufacturer Phonak will also be demonstrating their latest products driven by AI technology.

Laura said:

“We are on a mission to break down the barriers to having your hearing tested and encourage everyone to take good care of their hearing health. “Our September open day is an opportunity to see the latest discreet technology in action and ask questions about their hearing in a friendly environment while at the same time helping a great local cause.”

The open day will run from 10am to 4pm. For more information visit cathedralhearing.co.uk or call 01543 319641.

James Price, an advisor to We Love Lichfield, said:

“Thank you Laura for supporting We Love Lichfield. I am delighted that she has chosen us to be their charity of choice. “I was lucky to have a tour of the clinic – the investment in equipment is substantial, all in a beautiful grade II listed building. “Laura’s vision for Cathedral Hearing is amazing and from one independent, family-owned Lichfield business to another, I wish her all the very best.”

For more information on the fund and how to support it visit www.welovelichfield.co.uk