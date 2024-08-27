A CONSERVATIVE leadership candidate has told party members in Staffordshire he would reunite the party and rebuild the trust of the British people.

Tom Tugendhat visited Staffordshire over the weekend where he said that the Tories had lost the General Election because it failed to deliver promises on tax and immigration.

But he said the party now faced a choice between drawing a line under infighting and rebuilding it around Conservative values.

The Shadow Security Minister said:

“These next few months are critical for the Conservative party. “We need to have an honest conversation about the future of our party and how we rebuild from the ground up. “The choice ahead of us is clear – we must either draw a line under the infighting and broken promises and unite the Conservative party so that we can win in five years’ time, or face more defeat. “Local associations and members are the backbone of the Conservative party. It is their hard work and dedication that drive conservative values forward. Sadly, over the past few years, instead of fighting for these traditional values – including lower taxes, controlled immigration, and personal freedoms – we have too often fought among ourselves. “We didn’t do what we said we would, and we lost the trust of the British people. “This is what I will put an end to. As leader of the Conservative party, I will unite our party, rebuild trust with the British people, and take the fight to Labour so that we win in five years’ time. “I look forward to working with everyone across our Conservative family to achieve this and deliver for the British people.”