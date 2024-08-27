A JACK Langston goal helped secure a point for Chasetown in their local derby at Hednesford Town.

The Scholars had the first chance of note when Tom Unwin’s header was off target.

But it was the Pitmen who broke the deadlock on eight minutes when Daniel Trickett-Smith’s free-kick was nodded home by Elliott Johnson with just eight minutes on the clock.

Chasetown tried to hit back when Samuel Griffiths headed over and Langston’s low effort kept out by Jack Rose in the home goal.

At the other end, Curtis Pond made a smart low save to prevent his side from falling further behind before the break.

Midway through the second half George Cater fired a strike from distance narrowly over the bar.

The equaliser came 15 minutes from time when a cross found Jack Langston who looped a strike over the keeper and into the net.

Chasetown almost stole all three points when a cross from Luke Yates flashed across the goal but no-one was on hand to get the crucial touch.