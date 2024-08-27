LICHFIELD City made it two wins from two Bank Holiday weekend games as they beat Atherstone Town 2-0.

A goal in the first half from Leighton McMenemy and a late strike from sub Jude Taylor were enough to secure all three points on the road.

Ivor Green’s men began brightly and saw Josh Mansell force an early save from home keeper Finn Osboun.

But the best chance of the opening exchanges came at the other end when City stopper James Beeson stuck a foot out to steer a one-on-one effort wide of the goal.

Atherstone then sent a header over and Beeson was forced into another save after an initial effort had been blocked.

Lichfield’s goal was living a charmed life as Callum Rudd somehow headed off the line as Beeson again kept the rebound out.

But it was City who eventually broke the deadlock when Joe Haines’ corner saw McMenemy leap highest to nod home ten minutes before half time.

Atherstone went in search of a leveller in the second half with a shot flying narrowly wide before Beeson was then alert to make a sliding challenge outside his box to deny the hosts once more.

Taylor’s arrival saw him make an immediate impact as he raced on to a ball and looped it over the keeper to make it 2-0.