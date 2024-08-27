THE main structure of a Lichfield multi-storey car park and adjoining shops have been demolished as part of a city centre regeneration project.

The Birmingham Road facility was knocked down as part of the project to build a new cinema in the former Debenhams store.

The work – which has also seen the demolition of a number of shops in the Three Spires shopping centre – will also allow for the creation of a new plaza area and a link through to the broader Birmingham Road site which is earmarked for redevelopment.

Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council, said the project was a “fundamental part” of the plans for the future of the city centre.

“It provides the link through from the Birmingham Road Site to Three Spires which has long been an ambition of this council to ensure we can allow that free movement from the train station right through to the city centre. “It allows us to create that plaza around the empty Debenhams building, it allows a cinema to come forward, it allows food and beverage units to come forward too.”

The demolition project began in May and is expected to take 26 weeks to complete the full clearance of the site.