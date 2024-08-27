A SESSION in Shenstone will give gardeners top tips on how to get their gardens ready for spring.

Dobbies hosts its free Grow How workshop on the first Saturday of every month and ever Wednesday during September at 10.30am and 3.30pm.

The 15 minute demonstrations are led by in-store experts and offer tips, advice and a chance to get questions answered.

Visitors will be able to find out how to create a “bulb lasagne” by layering different bulbs in a pot to ensure a continuous bloom.

Simon Jefferey, from Dobbies, said:

“These Grow How sessions in our Shenstone store is a fantastic way for families to bond over gardening. We love seeing kids get involved, planting their first bulbs and eagerly awaiting the flowers. “It’s a great introduction to the joys of gardening, an opportunity to connect with nature and get inspired for the seasons ahead no matter your experience.”

For more information about the Grow How sessions and to secure a spot, visit www.dobbies.com/events.