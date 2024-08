POLICE are appealing for information after a van was stolen in Streethay.

The vehicle was taken from Bytheway Walk at around 10pm on 25th August.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:

“CCTV footage shows two males in a silver Fiesta. One exits the car, enters the van and drives off.

“If you have further CCTV footage of this suspect vehicle or persons around this time, please contact Staffordshire Police on 101, quoting incident 153 of 26th August.”