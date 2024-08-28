AN action-packed family fun day is coming to Chasewater.

The Be Proud of Your Community event, organised by Staffordshire County Council will take place between 10am and 3pm on Friday (30th August).

Visitors can enjoy a funfair along with water rescue demonstrations from the Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service, and water sports with Pier 52, including paddle boarding, pedalo hire and kayaking.

There will also be stalls and refreshments.

Cllr Victoria Wilson, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for communities and culture, said:

“We are very proud to be involved with this event, where people can enjoy themselves whilst learning about the good work we do with our partners to care for Chasewater and ensure that everyone enjoys it safely. “This community day has a fantastic programme of events lined up, it’s a fun way to round off the summer holidays and there are some great learning opportunities for children.”

The event is free to attend with paid parking available.