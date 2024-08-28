THE dates have been confirmed for community Christmas events in Burntwood.

The festive fun will begin in Boney Hay on 25th November when Burntwood Town Council hosts a visit from Santa, free refreshments and music from 6pm to 7pm at the corner of Bells Lane and Longfellow Road.

A Chasetown event will be held at the corner of Edwards Road and High Street from 6pm to 8pm on 28th November.

The town’s Christmas festival will then take place from 4pm to 7pm on 30th November at Sankey’s Corner and feature free fair rides and market stalls.