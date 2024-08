THE hits of the glam rock era are coming to the Lichfield Garrick.

Starring Brian Connell Jnr, The Glam Rock Show will take place on 12th September.

A spokesperson said:

“Our sensational cast and live band recreate the soundtrack of a generation as they bring the biggest hits from the likes of The Bay City Rollers, Sweet, T Rex, Mud, Slade, Bowie, Suzi Quatro, Wizard and many more.”

Tickets are £33 and can be booked via the Lichfield Garrick website or by calling 01543 412121.