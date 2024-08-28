A DANCE school in Lichfield has been boosted by a £1,000 donation.

Elite Academy of Performing Arts was awarded the money by Persimmon Homes’ Community Champions initiative.

The dance school’s fundraising arm helps support for dancers who attend competitions around the globe, as well as paying for essential equipment.

Persimmon’s donation has supported members attending both the Dance World Cup in Prague and Global Dance Open in Apeldoorn.

Donna Wilcox, principal at Elite Academy of Performing Arts, said:

“We truly appreciate the support of Persimmon as it has enabled our dancers to attend global competitions that not only provides them with opportunities to compete, but also meet other dancers, experience different cultures and raise the profile of the city. “This is the first time we have competed at the Global Dance Open and we would not be able to provide our dancers with opportunities such as this without the support of local businesses. “We are extremely grateful to be a recipient of the Community Champions donation, as it makes a huge difference to the support we can provide to our dancers.”

Alastair Stewart, from Persimmon Homes West Midlands, said:

“What we do is about much more than just building homes, it’s about leaving a lasting positive legacy in the communities that we build in and doing this in the ways that have the most positive impact. “It’s a delight to be able to offer this donation to Elite Academy.”