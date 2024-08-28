LICHFIELD’S Finlay Lines maintained his Rotax Mini (Inter) Championship lead after his fourth clean sweep of the season.

The Synergy Factory driver qualified on the front row for both of the heat races, just missing out on pole position by 0.030 of a second.

In the first of the two, Lines dropped back to fourth place in the opening couple of corners, before retaking the lead by the end of the first lap and going on to secure the win.

Starting from second place in heat two, the Maximum Motorsport driver dropped to fourth the start, finishing the opening lap in third and moving up to second place at the end of lap two.

But Lines bided his time as he followed the leader, before making his move on lap seven, going on to check out and take a pair of heat race wins.

The results put the city driver on pole for the Rotax Mini (Inter) Final.



As the lights went out, Lines took the lead – and then stayed out front to claim his fourth final victory of the championship, setting the fastest lap of the race for added good measure.



With two rounds left to go, Lines holds a strong points lead in the 2024 Whilton Mill Kart Club Championship.