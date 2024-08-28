GUESTS at the Sheriff’s Banquet are being asked to support Lichfield Foodbank.

The event is held at the Lichfield Guildhall next month as part of the Sheriff’s Ride events.

Attendees have been asked by Sheriff Cathy Wood to bring along food, toiletries and household items for Lichfield Foodbank.

She said:

“I am delighted that the Lichfield Shrievalty Association will be continuing its generous support for our local food bank at the Sheriff’s Banquet. “All donations will be warmly appreciated and put to good use.”