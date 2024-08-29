PLANS for a new two bedroom property in Elford have been rejected.

The development had been proposed for land at the rear of 46 The Beck.

But officials at Lichfield District Council refused planning permission due to concerns over the scheme, the impact on a nearby tree, the lack of information to assess any flood risk and access arrangements for a new property.

A planning decision notice said:

“The proposal fails to have a positive impact on the public realm and does not respect the layout, character and pattern of development prevalent in the surrounding area. “A tandem backland style development in this location is highly discordant with the established grain and pattern of surrounding built form, and building within the subdivided parcel of land would result in a plot that appears contrived, cramped and overdeveloped. “The proposal fails to demonstrate that a suitable and safe means of access into the site to serve both the new and existing development is achievable.”

Full details can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.