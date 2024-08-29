PEOPLE are being invited to try their hand at creative writing at sessions in Lichfield city centre.

The Samuel Johnson Birthplace Museum hosts the event from 2pm to 3.30pm on the second Saturday of every month – with the next one taking place on 14th September.

A spokesperson said:

“If you are looking for a supportive place to develop your writing, then this is the group for you. “Meetings are free and informal, usually beginning with a prompt followed by an hour’s writing. All levels of experience are welcome. “Prose or poetry? The choice is up to you.”

For more details email mart@gmx.us.