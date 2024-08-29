A DANCE adaptation of Tim Burton’s Edward Scissorhands will be screened at the Lichfield Garrick next month.

A live recording of Matthew Bourne’s reworking of the hit film will be shown at 6.30pm on 25th September.

Featuring the music of Danny Elfman and Terry Davies, the show tells the “bittersweet story” of an incomplete boy left alone in a strange new world.

A spokesperson said:

“In a castle high on a hill lives Edward – a boy created by an eccentric inventor. When his creator dies he is left alone and unfinished with only scissors for hands until a kindly townswoman invites him to live with her suburban family. “Can Edward find his place in the well-meaning community which struggles to see past his curious appearance to the innocence and gentleness within? “Matthew Bourne’s magical dance production of Edward Scissorhands has carved a place in the hearts of audiences worldwide since its premiere in 2005.”

Tickets are £17 and can be booked by calling the box office on 01543 412121 or visiting the Lichfield Garrick website.