A KIT bank swap shop event has helped families cover the cost of getting children into grassroots sports.

The event was held at Friary Grange Leisure Centre with Lichfield Community Football and Sports.

It came about after a discussion about the barriers to youngsters getting involved with sport, with donations of unwanted football boots, trainers, sportswear, goalkeeper gloves and shinpads.

The event saw local families go along to collect items.

Jules Kendrick, healthy communities manager at Active Lichfield, said:

“There has been a real community feel about the centre as we had lots of different families come along. “We also gave a few pairs of football trainers out to the children who are based here on the holiday activities and food club sports camps too “We are always looking for more donations of clean, useable football boots and trainers, shinpads and goalkeeper gloves, as well as tracksuits and football shirts. “These can be dropped off at Friary Grange Leisure Centre reception.”

Details of future sports bank events will be released on the Active Lichfield Facebook page.