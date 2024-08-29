A LICHFIELD business has confirmed the appointment of a new chief operating officer.

Lee Gunn has been promoted to the role after spending almost 16 years with travel management company Access Bookings.

He began working for the business in 2008 as an apprentice while working towards his accounting qualifications. He then took up a range of responsibilities including managing a team and forming a specialist internal travel group which has helped clients from the TV, sport and media industries.

Lee said:

“I’m excited to be taking on the role of chief operating officer and I’m looking forward to working with all teams within the business to drive our sustainable growth and further enhance operational efficiency to solidify our position as an industry leader. “Although embracing digital transformation and leveraging data-driven insights will become essential for our ongoing business growth and success, we won’t deviate from our people-led function which operates 24-7 and provides swift and efficient solutions for our customers.”

Lee had previously been operations director for the past seven years, helping to steer the business through the Covid pandemic.

Managing director Patricia Barnes said:

“Lee’s promotion is a testament to his deep understanding of the business and ability to drive success across multiple fronts. “His consistent track record of fostering strong client relationships, exceeding project expectations, and demonstrating robust crisis management skills made him the ideal candidate for this role.”