THE 40th anniversary of the miners’ strike will be explored in a hard-hitting musical comedy in Lichfield.

We’re Not Going Back follows the story of the 1984 dispute through the eyes of three sisters.

The story sees Olive, Mary and Isabel forced to question their lives, their relationships and their family ties as the strike unfolds.

The Red Ladder Theatre production comes to The Hub at St Mary’s on 10th October.

Written by Boff Whalley and directed by Elvi Piper, the show seeks to explore the resilience of working communities, the fabric of families and fighting back against power.

Anthony Evans, creative director at The Hub at St Mary’s, said:

“Based on lived experiences, We’re Not Going Back is uplifting, passionate and thought-provoking. “Examining class solidarity as a community’s lives are changed forever, it deals with difficult and shocking times – but always with good humour and heart.”

The performance will also use The Difference Engine meaning deaf and hard-of-hearing audiences can get captions sent direct to their mobile devices.

Tickets are £16 – or £14 for Unite Union members – and can be booked from thehubstmarys.co.uk or by visiting the venue.