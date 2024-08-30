A MAN who burgled a home in Shenstone has been jailed for more than two years.

In July last year Jordan Hart, 29 and of no fixed address, entered the flat in Shenstone and took an air pistol, a bottle of whiskey and clothes.

After ransacking the property, he went outside and damaged a motorbike parked nearby before trying – and failing – to ride it away.

He was later found with some of the stolen items on a car park on Cross Keys in Lichfield.

Hart was sentenced to 876 days in prison at Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court after pleading guilty to burglary, criminal damage and attempted theft of a motor vehicle.

PC Paige O’Mahoney, from Staffordshire Police, said:

“This is a welcome result. Burglary and theft can have a devastating impact on victims and we will continue to work hard to put a stop to those who blight the lives of residents and businesses across our city.”