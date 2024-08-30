MORE than 11,300 potholes have been repaired across Staffordshire since May, highways chiefs have said.

Staffordshire County Council said the figures – funded by an £8million investment into road repairs – represented a 19% increase on the amount of defects fixed compared to the same time last year.

Work has also seen gulleys cleaned in a bid to tackle drainage issues, with eight extra crews brought in to continue making repairs for the coming year.

Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for strategic highways, Cllr Mark Deaville said:

“Last winter was wet and stormy and this summer has also seen more rainfall than we would normally expect, which obviously takes its toll on our roads. “This is why we opted to invest £8million into fixing defects and clearing drainage issues. “It’s fantastic that we’re already seeing results, and the comments I have had from local residents shows that our efforts are already making a difference in local communities. “Potholes and poor drainage affect everyone who uses our roads – and we know when these issues are reported, our residents expect us to fix them quickly. “We’ll continue to focus our efforts over the next few months, to ensure we are in a really good place when the bad weather once again hits our county.”