HAMMERWICH will be hoping for an immediate return to form when they welcome Tamworth 2nds this weekend.

The hosts were beaten by Milford Hall last time out, but will be hoping for better against their relegation-threatened rivals tomorrow (31st August).

Tamworth have found themselves bottom but one in the South Staffordshire County League Premier Division having lost by five wickets against Cannock in their previous fixture.

Play begins at 12pm.