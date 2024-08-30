A LICHFIELD logistics software business is celebrating after calculating carbon emissions for the millionth time.

CocoonFMS bosses said the milestone was a “significant achievemnt” as the company aims to promote sustainable practices within the logistics and supply chain industry.

The company’s tools are designed to help measure carbon footprints and help customers mitigate their environmental impact.

CEO James Blackman said:

“We’re thrilled to have reached this milestone. “This achievement underscores the growing awareness and commitment within the logistics industry to address climate change. “Our CocoonCarbon calculator empowers businesses to take actionable steps towards reducing their carbon emissions, and we’re proud to be at the forefront of this critical movement.”