LICHFIELD City will be aiming for their fourth win in as many games this weekend as they head to Stourport Swifts.

A goal in each half from Leighton McMenemy and Jude Taylor fired the Trade Tyre Community Stadium side to a 2-0 win last time out against Atherstone Town.

Ivor Green’s men have climbed to the top of the Midland Football League Premier Division table with nine points from four games so far – and they will now turn their attention towards third-placed Stourport Swifts.

This weekend’s hosts go into the game off the back of a 1-0 loss away against Studley.

Kick-off tomorrow (31st August) is at 3pm.