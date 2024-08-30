A LICHFIELD football coach is celebrating after winning a national award.

Callum Huckfield, who works with Liberty MSA, was named Disability Coach of the Year at the The England Football Grassroots Football Awards ceremony held at Wembley Stadium.

He coaches more than 40 young people with special educational needs and disabilities each week.

A Staffordshire FA spokesperson said:

“Callum makes every session exciting and accessible – e empowers young adults to develop their coaching skills, or complete FA referee courses and is always available for emotional support. “He dedicates his free time to running a football camp to help even more young players with a disability to enjoy football. “Callum has built life skills for the young people such as teamwork, communication and resilience.”