PANTO favourites Sam Rabone and Ben Thornton will be taking centre stage in a new production at the Lichfield Garrick next year.

The duo will appear in The Pocket Dream by Elly Brewer and Sandi Toksvig in April 2025.

The in-house production will be directed by the Garrick’s artistic director Daniel Buckroyd.

He said:

“We love hosting the very best touring theatre, music and comedy at the Garrick, but there’s nothing quite like producing shows ourselves – a chance for our multi-talented team of theatre-makers to take centre stage and for local audiences to enjoy a production that’s been made right here in Lichfield. “Our previous production of Farm Boy went so well in our Studio that we’ve decided to produce our next new show in our main theatre. “The Pocket Dream has everything you could ever want in a night out at the theatre with drama, romance, theatrical tricks-a-plenty and lots of laughs – and that’s before Sam Rabone and Ben Thornton get involved. “It promises to be huge fun and we can’t wait to get into the rehearsal room to bring Sandi and Elly’s script to life and share it with our audiences.”

Alongside the professional cast of six, the show will feature an ensemble of young actors and dancers aged between 14 and 18. To register for details about auditions visit lgtl.ink/TPDRegister.

Ticket details are available at lgtl.ink/pocketdream.