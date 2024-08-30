A REVAMPED Lichfield city centre pub threw open its doors for a VIP launch event.

The Beacon’s buzzy, relaxed and welcoming vibe – with its soft lighting and green, rust and brown tones – was a far cry from its previous incarnation as The Pig.

Distinctly unwelcoming, that was a pub that you didn’t want to stay long in, the smell driving you away before the limited variety of drinks and draughty atmosphere did.

Luckily, in taking the pub over, Titanic Brewery has changed all of that.

There was a good range of seating and leaning space, with plush booths, tables of varying heights and a cosy corner by the bar.

The simple outside space has been brightened up considerably by a bright yellow wall bearing the brewery’s logo.

Wanting it to be a classic pub experience, there is no food menu offered, but bar snacks, including pork pies and sausage rolls from Walter Smith butchers, are available.

The emphasis is on community and keeping things local, so even the crisps are from Staffordshire-based company Just Crisps.

Though bravely choosing a trial by fire by opening on the same week as the Lichfield Food Festival and the Bank Holiday Weekend, returning to the pub a few days later to see how things were faring, there was no sign that this had proved a challenge – indeed, it was just as busy as before.

It seems therefore, that just like its name suggests, this pub will be a guiding light in the city.