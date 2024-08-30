PROPOSALS for the temporary use of land where a multi-storey car park stood in Lichfield will be debated by councillors next week.

Members of Lichfield District Council’s planning committee will discuss the future of the plot of the now-demolished Birmingham Road facility.

The “temporary public realm” changes would see an amendment to previously approved proposals for the site which would have seen temporary retail units created.

A report to the committee said:

“The site has been allocated for a mixed-use development, and the site’s future uses anticipate mixed-use retail and residential development within the city centre. “Consent was granted in 2023 to demolish the multi-storey car park and provide a temporary ‘meanwhile’ use comprising of 15 food/retail units and hard and soft landscaping. “This application seeks changes to omit the temporary erection of 15 food/retail units and associated works, a reduction of hard landscaping and an increase in soft landscaping.”

The report has recommended the changes be given the green light by councillors.

“Overall, the scheme is considered appropriate and acceptable.”

The proposals will be discussed at a meeting on Monday (2nd September).