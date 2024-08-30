TODDLERS are being invited to free music and fun sessions.

Lichfield Cathedral School is hosting Toddler Rhyme Time on Tuesdays from 9.30am to 10.30am during term time.

Suitable for under 5s, the sessions use nursery rhymes to develop singing and listening skills along with the basics of music.

A spokesperson said:

“Toddler Rhyme Time is specifically designed to stimulate and encourage your child’s development through music and fun.”

The sessions take place at the school’s campus at Longdon Green.

To book a place call 01543 306168 or email admissions@lichfieldcathedralschool.com.