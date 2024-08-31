FINAL preparations are taking place for a special trade event at a Lichfield business next week.

Tippers Bonanza takes place at the company’s Britannia Way site and will see more than 50 suppliers hosting stands featuring product launches, demonstrations and competitions.

There will also be complimentary drinks and a meal.

A spokesperson said:

“Bonanza is a trade event like no other. We open our gates for the largest trade event in the area – exclusive to Tippers customers. “It is open to Tippers Trade Cash and Trade Credit account holders.”

To reserve free tickets for the event, which runs from 3pm to 9pm on 5th September, visit the Tippers website.