LICHFIELD Cricket Club will look to put more distance between themselves and the relegation places when they travel to Pelsall.

Adam Braddock’s men picked up a vital victory last time out against Walsall to leave themselves a place above the bottom two.

Standing in their way this afternoon (31st August) will be fifth-placed Pelsall who go into the fixture without a win in their last three outings.

Play will start at 12pm.