THE acts have been confirmed for the return of a comedy show in Lichfield.

Josh Jones will headline the gig at The Hub at St Mary’s on 11th September.

He will be joined on the bill by award-winning New Zealand comic Becky Umbers and MC Andy Robinson.

Richard Poynton, producer of The Alter Comedy Club, said:

“We are returning to The Hub for another cracking season and I’m really excited about bringing the cream of the crop from the UK comedy circuit to Lichfield.”

Tickets are £14 and can be booked at thehubstmarys.co.uk.