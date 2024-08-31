THE acts have been confirmed for the return of a comedy show in Lichfield.
Josh Jones will headline the gig at The Hub at St Mary’s on 11th September.
He will be joined on the bill by award-winning New Zealand comic Becky Umbers and MC Andy Robinson.
Richard Poynton, producer of The Alter Comedy Club, said:
“We are returning to The Hub for another cracking season and I’m really excited about bringing the cream of the crop from the UK comedy circuit to Lichfield.”
Tickets are £14 and can be booked at thehubstmarys.co.uk.