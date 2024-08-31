PLANS to amend the rules around taxis and their drivers have been welcomed by a local councillor.

Lichfield District Council is consulting over changes which could include an increase in the age vehicles can be.

The current arrangements mean those over seven years old cannot be used – but the new proposals would see that figure increased to ten years.

Other changes would see a new system of suspensions for cabbies found to have breached the policy.

Cllr Paul Ray, leader of the Lib Dem group at the council, said the move would help drivers as well as boosting the chances of more opting for electric vehicles in future.

He said:

“I have long been promoting the importance of the taxi service in our area and campaigning for changes to improve the council’s policy for the benefit of users and drivers. “A good taxi service is crucial for a local community – and Lichfield District Council has an important role to do what it can to ensure that we have a good and reliable service. “Also, as the licensing authority the council can use and adapt its taxi policy to make a positive environmental impact. “A main change relates to the age of taxis permitted by the policy. At present this is seven years for new vehicles, but this is to be extended to 10 years – and then once licensed there is no age limit for electric or hybrid vehicles. This is positive and a real step forward. “It gives drivers longer to recoup their investment. The longer period will also hopefully encourage more drivers to go for electric or hybrid vehicles, and this will have a positive environmental impact as reduced carbon emissions will lead to improved air quality.”

The revised policy would also see operators made to inform passengers when their journey will be allocated to a driver or vehicle licensed by another local authority.

Cllr Ray said he also hoped to see steps taken to ensure local taxis were supported.

“I continue to raise enforcement of Uber and other app drivers plying for trade off our taxi ranks. “Only Hackney Carriage drivers who pay a specific licence fee to the council can pick up in this way. “I have asked the council to increase the amount and visibility of enforcement – and I was pleased to see that the enforcement team was out over the Bank Holiday weekend recently.”

The consultation runs until 1st October. People can give their views online.

A council spokesperson said:

“Hackney Carriages and private hire vehicles can be considered a high-risk environment so our policy aims to protect the public while ensuring that the sector remains sustainable and viable.”