LICHFIELD Cricket Club suffered a miserable afternoon as they were thumped at Pelsall.

Skipper Adam Braddock won the toss and sent the hosts in to bat first and soon saw hopes of an early breakthrough dashed as the home side reached 72 before Ahsan Akbar was eventually caught by Elliot Dowen off Robert Turner’s bowling.

Fellow opener Peter Stevens went for 61 with the score on 135 but a third wicket wouldn’t arrive until the scoreboard had reached 220 as Sam Butcher went after making 71 off 82 balls.

A tough afternoon for the Lichfield bowlers saw Callum Heaney post figures of 4-50 as Pelsall eventually finished on 311-8.

The city side’s response looked to be gathering moment as they reached 32 only for Muhammad Daniyaal to be caught after making 23.

The wicket unsettled the visitors who soon saw Umer Khalid and then Stuart Fielding return to the pavilion as the score slipped to 37-3.

Harry Dowen followed after making just one and the Lichfield total teetering at 46-4.

Skipper Braddock was next to go as Pelsall made it 47-5.

A rally from Robert Turner (21) and Elliot Dowen (13) was as good as it got for Lichfield as they eventually saw their innings ended on 92 from just 17.4 overs.