A LEIGHTON McMenemy strike kept Lichfield City flying high in the table as they picked up all three points at Stourport Swifts.

Ivor Green’s men are enjoying a rich vein of form which has now seen them secure 12 points from their opening five Midland Football League Premier Division outings.

Stourport were always likely to prove a tough test and so it proved as they sent an early shot over James Beeson’s bar before also seeing a header at the back post find the side-netting.

City stopper Beeson was then forced to make a smart low save as the home side pressed for an opener.

Lichfield eventually found their feet with Joe Haines seeing a strike kept out before Jack Edwards’ shot from the edge of the box flew just wide.

Haines had another good chance before the break as he lifted the ball over the keeper but could not prevent it from clearing the crossbar too.

Stourport keeper Dominic Richards was forced to make a smart double save to keep the scores level as Callum Griffin and then Edwards were both denied.

The second period saw Tom Brown beat the keeper only to be forced out wide and no-one was able to get a crucial touch on his ball across goal.

Josh Mansell thought he’d broke the deadlock for City when his strike found the net, but an offside flag came to the rescue of the hosts.

Stourport sent another shot wide as both teams traded chances.

The decisive moment of the match came on 72 minutes when sub Jude Taylor’s perseverance saw him retrieve a cleared ball before finding McMenemy who curled a shot in off the bar from just inside the box.

The hosts went in search of a leveller and forced Beeson into another low save as City held on for all three points.