LICHFIELD City Ladies made it through to the next stage of the Women’s FA Cup with a victory over Kingfisher.

Courtney Dilger got the goalscoring underway with a an early strike before Saddi Shan doubled the advantage before the break.

A long-range strike saw Kingfisher pull one back in the second period.

But Corinna Williams settled any nerves as she made it 3-1.

Dilger capped a fine individual performance as she added the fourth and fifth to complete her hat-trick.

There was still time for debutant Megan Hawley to make it 6-1 as City eased through their Qualifying Round One clash.