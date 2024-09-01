LICHFIELD City Ladies made it through to the next stage of the Women’s FA Cup with a victory over Kingfisher.
Courtney Dilger got the goalscoring underway with a an early strike before Saddi Shan doubled the advantage before the break.
A long-range strike saw Kingfisher pull one back in the second period.
But Corinna Williams settled any nerves as she made it 3-1.
Dilger capped a fine individual performance as she added the fourth and fifth to complete her hat-trick.
There was still time for debutant Megan Hawley to make it 6-1 as City eased through their Qualifying Round One clash.