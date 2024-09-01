BEEKEPERS across Lichfield and Burntwood are joining efforts to raise awareness of the risks posed by Asian Hornets.

The South Staffordshire and District Beekeepers Association are highlighting the danger posed to bees by the non-native predator by donning new t-shirts from White Lodge Group showcasing how to spot them.

It comes ahead of Asian Hornet Awareness Week which runs from 2nd to 8th September.

Paul Twibill, president of the South Staffordshire and District Beekeepers Association, said:

“Our bees are facing a serious threat, and we need everyone’s help to protect them. “We have learnt from other areas that early reporting is the key to controlling this potentially devastating threat to our pollinators, particularly our honeybees. Reporting of sightings enables nests to be found and destroyed. “By learning to spot the difference between the ‘yellow legged’ Asian Hornet and our native European Hornet, you will be playing a crucial role in defending our bees and supporting the vital pollination work they do.”

The Asian Hornet’s body is mostly black with an orange stripe and its legs are yellow on the ends as though they’ve been dipped in yellow paint. Native European Hornets are predominantly yellow on the body with thin black stripes.

People can also download the Asian Hornet App in Apple’s App store or on Google Play to report sightings.

For more details on how you can help protect our countryside’s pollinators visit southstaffsbeekeepers.com.