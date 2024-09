CHASETOWN’S new women’s team will play their first ever league game this weekend.

The Scholars ladies will visit Allscott Heath in their Staffordshire Girls and Ladies League Premier Division opener this afternoon (1st September).

The new team will be led by manager Jo Sheerin who has built her squad after a series of trials over the summer.

Kick-off at The Giant Stadium in Allscott is at 3pm and admission is free.