COUNCILLORS have received an update on an initiative supporting vulnerable residents in Burntwood.

The White Goods Scheme is run by Burntwood Lions and supported by £4,000 of funding each year from Burntwood Town Council.

A report to the authority’s community and partnerships committee said that between April and June eight residents had been supported.

Among the items purchased were washing machines, cookers and fridges.

It added:

“To qualify for the scheme, a referral must be made, and a home visit is undertaken by two representatives from the Lions. “Referrals are made by organisations such as Lichfield District Council, Social Services, CAB and Bromford who have insight into a resident’s financial situation. “The Burntwood Lions have provided white goods for eight residents between April and June 2024, totalling a spend of £1,592, and in addition reported providing families with signposting information as well.”

The report revealed that a single father with a young son and a mother struggling financially were among those helped.