TICKETS have gone on sale for a gig in Lichfield by singer-songwriter Ian McNabb.

The Icicle Works founder will be at the Guildhall on 25th January 2025.

The performer began his musical journey aged just 15 and went on to form his band in 1981, quickly becoming part of the Liverpool scene alongside the likes of Echo and the Bunnymen and Frankie Goes to Hollywood.

Having gone solo in 1988, he went on to release acclaimed albums including Truth and Beauty and Head Like a Rock, as well as collaborating with acts including Neil Young’s Crazy Horse and Mike Scott of The Waterboys.

A spokesperson for Lichfield Arts said:

“Ian continues to create music and tour extensively, releasing new albums such as Little Episodes, Eclectic Warrior and Our Future in Space. “His most recent works include collaborations with Cold Shoulder and artists like REM’s Peter Buck.”

Tickets are priced at £22 and can be booked at lichfieldarts.org.uk.